Emmanuell Alexander (September 12, 2006 – April 25, 2023)

Emmanuell Alexander was born on September 12th, 2006, in Dallas, Texas to Emsamuell Alexander and Tryntonia Nunley.

Emmanuell was introduced to the Lord as a young child and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Emmanuell attended Elementary in Richardson ISD. In 2017, the family relocated to Dallas, Texas where he attended Robert T. Hill Middle School, Bryan Adams High School and lastly Dallas Can Academy.

Emmanuell was given the nickname “Man Man” as a toddler as he was wise beyond his years. He was respectful, caring, and always helpful. His smile, laugh, spirit and energy would light of any room and lighten the hearts of those around him. He often spoke of his many dreams for his life and was always trying to discover ways to make them come true. Emmanuell loved his family tremendously and it showed with how close he was to them. His connection to his siblings Samyia and Emsamuell (Lil Sam) is one that is indescribable. Emmanuel made sure his parents knew he loved them equally.

On April 25, 2023, Emmanuell gained his wings, and he is now safe in the Lord’s arms. Leaving to cherish his memories are his father Emsamuell Alexander of Seagoville, Texas, a loving mother Tryntonia Nunley (Cletus Shaba) of Dallas, Texas; two siblings: Emsamuell Alexander Jr. and Samyia Alexander of Dallas, Texas. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Proceeding him in death are his grandmothers Rita Nunley and Leomia Alexander. A grandfather Eugene Alexander. A very special uncle Tawaganee “Trail” Nunley.

