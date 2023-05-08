Constance Renee Avery (November 20, 2000 — April 8, 2023)

Constance Renee Avery was born on November 20, 2000 in Irving, Texas to La Shaun Howard-Weston, and Carlos Avery.

Constance accepted Christ at an early age and followed his teachings throughout her life.

She received her education in Irving ISD and graduated from Irving High School in 2019. Constance was very athletic and enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball and participated in track and field. She also had a love for music where she began playing the clarinet at just 11 years old and continued playing as a hobby into adulthood. Constance had dreams of serving her country in the footsteps of her mom, step father, and many other family members which made her eager to show her support to our Armed Services. This attracted her to join the ROTC where she remained actively serving from her freshman to senior year in high school.

Constance had many passions in life and was a natural businesswoman with an entrepreneurial spirit. She started her hair braiding business, Hair Dreamz – Where your Dreamz Come True!, where she connected with many clients and saw overall enterprise success. She also started a lip gloss company, Glossy Dreamz – Kiss the Gloss!, which many customers enjoyed. Above all things, she found her true passion in connecting with animals and being a dog trainer. Constance lit up when she spoke of and demonstrated training of her own pets, as well as the training she gave to other dogs and their owners. She truly loved her fur babies, dogs, Princess, Penney and Parys; and her cat, Boss, who was raised with and acted like a dog!

Constance had the pleasure of working along the side of her mother at Allstate Insurance Company and Hilton Hotels, where she left her final footprints.

Constance was a devoted daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. She will be extremely missed.

Constance was preceded in death by her aunts, La Shonda Howard, Sonja Moore, Gwendolyn and Sherry Lynn Avery; uncles, Ismail Salahuddin and Darrell Avery; grandparents, Abdur Salahuddin and Cleophus Avery; and her great grandparents.

Those to whom Constance’s memory will forever live, mother, La Shaun Howard-Weston; father, Carlos Avery; step father, Tyroid Weston; grandmothers, Areesah Salahuddin, Joanne Weston-White and Bernice Faughtner-Avery; brothers, Zacchaeus “Zach” Llorens, Carlos Avery Jr. and Rishawn Weston; sisters, Camille Avery, Taylor Trigg and Breanna Weston; uncles, Imran Salahuddin, Perry Moore, Kennith and Willie Avery; aunts, Saleemah Smith, Akilah “Rose” Sabir and a host of other relatives and friends.

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”

Revelations 21:4

