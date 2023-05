Gratus Candles is a family owned and operated soy candle company out of McKinney, Texas. Gratus Candles wants to be that simple daily reminder to be Grateful for the things, people and moments in life. Gratus Candles are made from soy and burn cleaner than paraffin wax candles and burn up to 30-50% longer. Gratus Candles also do not produce any toxins, carcinogens, are hypoallergenic and are soot-free.

Visit the website: https://www.gratuscandles.com/