In Memoriam: Patrick Neal Fisher

Patrick Neal Fisher was born in Dallas, Texas on October 19, 1961, to Lena Mae Singleton and Walter White aka “Baby Ray”. He was the only boy out of five children and took great pride in being the only boy, he would always get his way by reminding his mother that he was the only boy.

Like most young boys he loved sports and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy’s fan. Patrick received his formal education at Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas.

Patrick accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age at Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Lena Mae Singleton & Walter White Jr. aka “Baby Ray” and his son, Quincy Hastings. He leaves to cherish his memory: son, Torie Fisher; daughter, Brandi Hastings and their mother, Elaine Johnson; his love, Shirley Williams; stepfather, Elbert Singleton; stepdaughters, Sheila, Brittany, & Tonya Williams; 18 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; his sisters, Deborah (Harold) Battle, Patrice Fisher, Shenna Lea, and Kimberly Parks; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT