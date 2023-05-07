In Memoriam: John Jones Jr.

October 29, 1941 – April 30, 2023

John Jones, Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at his residence. John was born to John Sr and Edna Griffin Jones on October 29, 2941, in Osceola, Arkansas.

He spent his early childhood on the family farm where he engaged in many beloved activities with his family. Some of the things he enjoyed most was hunting and fishing which he continued to enjoy throughout this life.

He and his family attended the AME Zion Church in Osceola, Arkansas until they moved to west Memphis, Arkansas, where the family continued their affiliation with the AME Zion Church.

John graduated from Wonder High School in West Memphis, Arkansas and went on to college. He attended Lincoln University of Missouri for two years and transferred to A&M College in Pine Bluff Arkansas (now known as University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). During that time, he met and married Georgia Davis, and the marriage ended in divorce 20 years later. After finishing college, John and his family – wife and children, relocated to New York, where he was hired as a counselor for troubled children through the State of New York in the Division of Youth.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also became a member of the Franklin Street AME Zion Church where he served faithfully for 15 years and later became a Seventh Day Adventist.

In order to advance in his field, John attended Adelphi University and completed the requirements to receive a master’s degree in social work. After receiving his master’s degree, he went back to work for the State of New York as a social worker in the Division of Youth and remained there until he retired.

After retirement he moved to Atlanta, Georgia and remained there until his health began to decline. He then came to Dallas where his children and ex-wife reside.

Preceding him in death are his parents, John and Edna Jones, and his, George and Harold. He is survived by his children Angeline, Jalil and William (Billy): Grandchildren; Courtney, Saliym and Zakari: Great Grandchildren; Zoe and Zion: Sister, Alma Norment: Brother, Jesse Jones: and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT