Black Business: Konjo Beauty

Business Spotlight: Replace with this text: Konjo Beauty is an all-natural African-inspired beauty product. “Konjo” means “beautiful” in the native language of Ethiopia, the Konjo products are plant-based, cruelty-free and made to bring out your natural beauty while making you feel comfortable and beautiful in your own skin. Konjo shares the many cultures of Africa with the world through the ingredients of their products. They have a variety of products for every skin type. Konjo Beauty products are made with naturally occurring, organic ingredients that are healthy for the skin.

Visit the website: https://konjobeauty.com/