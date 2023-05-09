Superb Women: Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley

Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley

Dr. Temple Howell-Stampley received her BS Degree in Biology from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Doctor of Medicine from the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. She did her residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center and later received her MBA from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at UT Dallas. Dr. Howell-Stampley has worked at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Medical Clinic of North Texas. is a Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She serves as Chair and Program Director of the Department of Physician Assistant Studies in UT Southwestern’s School of Health Professions and is the inaugural holder of the P. Eugene Jones, Ph.D., PA-C Professorship in Physician Assistant Studies.