Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Ms. Willie Mae McQueen (JUNE 4, 1947 – APRIL 27, 2023)

Published

Ms. Willie Mae McQueen

Willie Mae McQueen was born on June 4, 1947 to James and Betty McQueen in Fort Worth, Texas.

Willie Mae graduated from I.M. Terrell High School as a proud member of the class of 1965.

Willie Mae and Lee Shaw Jr. had 3 children. Willie was very involved in Church and very active with her classmates of I.M. Terrell.

Willie Mae loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren. Willie enjoyed music, dancing, baking and living life to the fullest.

Willie is preceded in death by her father James McQueen and brother Reginald McQueen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Willie Mae is survived by her mother, Betty Franklin and step-mother Gloria McQueen children Tammy Hamilton (Erik), Erica McQueen and Michael McQueen siblings Brenda Williams, Madelyn McQueen-Whaley and Roderick McQueen aunts Mary Gray and Margaret Daniels grandchildren Kristen, Seth, Jordyn, Dylan, Dameon, Landyn and Dallas great granddaughter Rylee Grace and a host of family and friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Patrick Neal Fisher Patrick Neal Fisher

Obits

In Memoriam: Patrick Neal Fisher

1961 —2023 Dallas

1 day ago
TENNER LEE ANDERSON TENNER LEE ANDERSON

Obits

In Memoriam: Tenner Lee Anderson

November 2, 1956 — April 27, 2023

1 day ago
John Jones Jr. John Jones Jr.

Obits

In Memoriam: John Jones Jr.

October 29, 1941 - April 30, 2023

1 day ago
Brother Norman S. LINDSEY Brother Norman S. LINDSEY

Obits

Brother Norman S. LINDSEY (DECEMBER 2, 1941 – MAY 1, 2023)

The Epitaph of Deacon Norman S. Lindsey On a cold winter morning, December 2, 1941, in the small town of Faunsdale, Alabama, just off...

2 days ago
Advertisement