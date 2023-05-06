Willie Mae McQueen was born on June 4, 1947 to James and Betty McQueen in Fort Worth, Texas.

Willie Mae graduated from I.M. Terrell High School as a proud member of the class of 1965.

Willie Mae and Lee Shaw Jr. had 3 children. Willie was very involved in Church and very active with her classmates of I.M. Terrell.

Willie Mae loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren. Willie enjoyed music, dancing, baking and living life to the fullest.

Willie is preceded in death by her father James McQueen and brother Reginald McQueen.

Willie Mae is survived by her mother, Betty Franklin and step-mother Gloria McQueen children Tammy Hamilton (Erik), Erica McQueen and Michael McQueen siblings Brenda Williams, Madelyn McQueen-Whaley and Roderick McQueen aunts Mary Gray and Margaret Daniels grandchildren Kristen, Seth, Jordyn, Dylan, Dameon, Landyn and Dallas great granddaughter Rylee Grace and a host of family and friends.