The Epitaph of Deacon Norman S. Lindsey

On a cold winter morning, December 2, 1941, in the small town of Faunsdale, Alabama, just off Old State Route 80, in the county of Marengo, a baby boy was born to Wilson Cannon and Rosie Bell Lindsey. Norman grew into an inquisitive young boy who possessed a strong will and zeal for life. Some of his fondest memories as a child were spent with the Sledges’ and his aunt Mary Hamlett and his cousins, Francis, Pete, Brenda and John.

As a young boy, his grandparents, Evelena Sledge Lindsey and Judge Lindsey, instilled morals and values and a love for Christ. He accepted Christ at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Alabama with his family.

Norman received his public school training in Alabama Schools. He had a vigorous yearning for self-advancement and felt the need to move forward with his independence. HIs grandparents instilled the importance of having a strong work ethic and education. A goal that he set for himself was to work, save money and travel outside of his home state.

Norman, or “Bim” as he was known by his family and friends, enlisted into the United States Air Force and was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth, Texas. Norman served in the capacity of active duty in the Air Force as a military police officer. He received his honorable discharge and volunteered to serve in the Air Force Reserve.

After serving his country, his career experiences in Fort Worth, Texas were with First Street Meat Packaging Company, Winn Dixie Warehouse as Dock Supervisor, Southeastern Express and Fort Worth ISD.

Norman was a Deacon of Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church and later in life, accepted the call of Deacon at New Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. His service for the Lord included, singing in the male chorus, transporting members in the church van, finance committee, facility manager, gatekeeper and soul winning ministry, where he never met a stranger and witnessed to any and everyone he met.

On May 1, 2023, at 1:14 a.m. the “heavenly chariot” carried Deacon Lindsey to his eternal home in glory. Deacon Lindsey is united with his parents, grandparents, wives Ida Lee Lindsey, Jessie Lindsey and Helen Lindsey. Fondly holding precious memories are his children, Norlette Denise Daniel (Roderick Daniel), Renee’ Sadberry (Edwin Sadberry), Harold Teal, Jason Franklin. David Franklin, Nichole Blackwell, Samantha Johnson, Brittney Blackwell, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, church family and friends.

FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD, THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON, THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVETH ON HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE ETERNAL LIFE. JOHN 3:16

