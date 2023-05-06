Connect with us

Obits

LaDonna Denise Bohannon TROTTER (SEPTEMBER 14, 1964 – APRIL 28, 2023)

Life Story of LaDonna Denise Bohannon Trotter

LaDonna Denise Bohannon TROTTER

LaDonna Denise Bohannon, age 58 of Fort Worth, Texas, Transitioned home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2023, after a very short and unexpected illness.

She was born on September 14, 1964, in Gary Indiana to Marietta Manuel and Samuel Bohannon. She was a great mother, supportive sister, a beloved aunt, cousin and friend.

She accepted Christ at a young age under the leadership of the late Pastor Harold Patton.

LaDonna received her education at Horace Mann High School in the Class of 1984. Which was a full year of her becoming Valedictorian and Home Coming Queen. After graduation she moved to Fort Worth, Texas and married. She had a spirit of Servitude which lead her into receiving a Bachelor Of Science Degree in Education at the University Of Texas. She also attained a Vascular Administrative Assistant along with Medical Billing Coding Certificate.

She had a huge heart with a kind and sweet spirit her favorite things to do were skating, hallmark moves, going out for dinner with friends and spending time with family.

Her infectious smile and laughter is what we will all miss most.

LaDonna greatest accomplishment and devotion were to her two loving sons, Phillip E. Trotter, Jr. and Jayden E. Young.

LaDonna was preceded in death by her beloved father, Samuel Bohannon, L.C. Manvel her grandfather, Ada Manvel her grandmother.

LaDonna leaves to morn and cherish her memories; mother, Marietta Manvel; two sons, Phillip E. Trotter and Jayden E. Young; loving siblings, Veronica Manvel (Redd), John M. Faulkner (Jonny Boy), Marietta . Faulkner (Breeni); loving aunt Marion Patten, “sister cousins” Donnetta Craft (Netta), Wanda Elgin, Valeria Daniels (Cherry), “brother cousin” (Donald Daniels) (June) and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and loyal friends.

