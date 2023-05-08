Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: MOB Luxury Brow Lounge

Published

M O B Lux Brows Monica Sperling

M O B Luxury brow lounge is tucked away in the center of Dallas. With a passion and love for eyebrows, Monica Sperling has gained recognition as one of Dallas’s most renowned eyebrow artists. The M O B Lux Brow Specialist has established a unique and chic approach to the eyebrow game, and you won’t go wrong when you book with Monica. Caitlin J. says, “She pays attention to detail, treats her clients very well, and I somehow fall asleep during a wax because her services are truly so relaxing!”

You can book your appointment online, at https://www.monicaobeauty.com/ or stop by M O B Lux Brow, 9850 N. 75 Suite 101, open Tue-Thu 8 am-4 pm and Sat 8 am-4 pm.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ritzy Manor Ritzy Manor

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Ritzy Manor

Ritzy Manor produces hand-poured soy-blended candles to enhance all areas of your home. Style your home in fragrance with hand-frosted jars and textile-grade cotton...

2 days ago
Roberts Ready To Wear Roberts Ready To Wear

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Roberts Ready To Wear

Robert’s Ready to Wear is a men’s clothing store to fit your lifestyle founded in 1960 by Samuel Washington Sr, who worked until his...

3 days ago
Edna’s BOOKtique Edna’s BOOKtique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Enda’s BOOKtique

Enda’s BOOKtique is a Black-owned, woman-owned, independent retail bookseller of hardback, paperback books, and digital books, as well as educational products, and merchandise by...

4 days ago
TLC Vegan Café TLC Vegan Café

Spotlight Story

Black Business: TLC Vegan Café

Chef-driven TLC Vegan Cafe aka. “Tastes Like Chicken” is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan...

5 days ago
Advertisement