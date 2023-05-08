Black Business: MOB Luxury Brow Lounge

M O B Luxury brow lounge is tucked away in the center of Dallas. With a passion and love for eyebrows, Monica Sperling has gained recognition as one of Dallas’s most renowned eyebrow artists. The M O B Lux Brow Specialist has established a unique and chic approach to the eyebrow game, and you won’t go wrong when you book with Monica. Caitlin J. says, “She pays attention to detail, treats her clients very well, and I somehow fall asleep during a wax because her services are truly so relaxing!”

You can book your appointment online, at https://www.monicaobeauty.com/ or stop by M O B Lux Brow, 9850 N. 75 Suite 101, open Tue-Thu 8 am-4 pm and Sat 8 am-4 pm.