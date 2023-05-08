Superb Women: Roslyn Barker

An enterprise strategy business planning leader, Roslyn Barker attended Ohio State University where she played on the Women’s Basketball Team and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. She has enjoyed stints as a new model launch engineer at the Ford Motor Company before joining Toyota North America where she served in various positions from quality engineer and senior quality engineer to executive chief of staff and business planning leader. She was among this year’s recipients of the Women Who STEAM Awards, presented by the Dallas Chapter of The Links, Incorporated
