Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Roslyn Barker

Published

Roslyn Barker

An enterprise strategy business planning leader, Roslyn Barker attended Ohio State University where she played on the Women’s Basketball Team and graduated with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. She has enjoyed stints as a new model launch engineer at the Ford Motor Company before joining Toyota North America where she served in various positions from quality engineer and senior quality engineer to executive chief of staff and business planning leader. She was among this year’s recipients of the Women Who STEAM Awards, presented by the Dallas Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon

A physician scientist, Dr. Tamia Harris-Tryon is Principal Investigator/Assistant Professor, at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She received her B.S. in Biology from Haverford College...

2 days ago
Shane Woods Shane Woods

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Shane Woods

Shane Woods is the executive director of Girlstart and founder of brainSTEM Consultants. hane holds leadership positions in National Science Education Leadership Association, American Camp...

3 days ago

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Alene Ingram Baker

Alene Ingram Baker is a charter member of the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. A recent inductee into the African American Education Archives and History...

4 days ago
Eunice Silverberg Eunice Silverberg

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Eunice Silverberg

Eunice Silverberg serves as the Executive Administrator managing the demands and daily operations for Upset the World, LLC.  Eunice also serves as the business manager of...

5 days ago
Advertisement