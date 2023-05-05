Connect with us

LINDA CAROL BENNETT (May 17, 1948 — April 24, 2023)

Linda Carol Bennett

Linda Carol Mabry Bennett was born on May 17, 1948. She was the daughter of James and Bernice Mabry. She was the third child born to this holy union.

She was the third grandchild of paternal grandparents, Ocie and Minnie Bradley, and the second grandchild of maternal  grandparents; Sam and Idellia Adams.

Linda accepted Christ at an early age, she baptized at South Dallas Baptist Church. She later joined Grace and Truth Missionary Baptist Church.

Her educational journey found her attending Joseph J. Rhodes Elementary School, Pearl C. Anderson and Lincoln High School. She also attended Velma B’s Beauty School in Dallas.

Her labor of love was making hair more beautiful, cooking, taking care of her nephews and sports, especially track.

Of her many jobs, she pursued being a beautician and she drove cabs for a number of years.

She united in matrimony to Leo Earl Bennett. To this union child was born,  Leo Jr., who both preceded her in death.

Linda was preceded in death by her mom and dad; James Mabry and Bernice Mabry, her brothers; Marvin Mabry and Morris Adams.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her sister and her brother-in-law, Gloria and Robert Jefferson, nephews; Anthony, Rodney (Brittney), Marvin Jr., Donte’, Johnny Coleman, Derek and Deon Betts, Marcus Marshall and Keith King, great nephews; Donte’ Jr., Rodney Jr., and Ka’ Marion, nieces; Tracy, Shakeithia and Shaneikqua, great nieces, Ariel, Ahniya, Rayne, Ka’ Marya, and her cousins; Lois Jenkins and Cynthia Patrick.

