Black Business: Ritzy Manor

Ritzy Manor produces hand-poured soy-blended candles to enhance all areas of your home. Style your home in fragrance with hand-frosted jars and textile-grade cotton wicks designed to promote clean burning. Ritzy Manor candles are made with non-toxic fragrance oils free from carcinogens & reproductive toxins, for the enjoyment of making your home Ritzy! Ritzy Manor creates all these things by providing you with products that create a place you will love to call home.

