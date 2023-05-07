Connect with us

Black Business: Ritzy Manor

Ritzy Manor

Ritzy Manor produces hand-poured soy-blended candles to enhance all areas of your home. Style your home in fragrance with hand-frosted jars and textile-grade cotton wicks designed to promote clean burning. Ritzy Manor candles are made with non-toxic fragrance oils free from carcinogens & reproductive toxins, for the enjoyment of making your home Ritzy! Ritzy Manor creates all these things by providing you with products that create a place you will love to call home.

Shop online at https://www.ritzymanordecor.com/

MOB Luxury Brow Lounge MOB Luxury Brow Lounge

Spotlight Story

Black Business: MOB Luxury Brow Lounge

M O B Luxury brow lounge is tucked away in the center of Dallas. With a passion and love for eyebrows, Monica Sperling has...

16 hours ago
Roberts Ready To Wear Roberts Ready To Wear

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Roberts Ready To Wear

Robert’s Ready to Wear is a men’s clothing store to fit your lifestyle founded in 1960 by Samuel Washington Sr, who worked until his...

3 days ago
Edna’s BOOKtique Edna’s BOOKtique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Enda’s BOOKtique

Enda’s BOOKtique is a Black-owned, woman-owned, independent retail bookseller of hardback, paperback books, and digital books, as well as educational products, and merchandise by...

4 days ago
TLC Vegan Café TLC Vegan Café

Spotlight Story

Black Business: TLC Vegan Café

Chef-driven TLC Vegan Cafe aka. “Tastes Like Chicken” is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan...

5 days ago
Advertisement