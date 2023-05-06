SUPERB WOMAN: Shane Woods

Shane Woods is the executive director of Girlstart and founder of brainSTEM Consultants. hane holds leadership positions in National Science Education Leadership Association, American Camp Association, and the Women Leading Technology Sorority. Shane has worked as a senior director for GIrl Scouts of Northeast Texas and served as an assistant principal, director of science, science content specialist and dean of students for Fort Worth ISD. She received a BS. Degree in Biology from Xavier University and a Masters of Education from Walden University. A servant leader, Shane has served in numerous positions including as the Board Treasurer for the National Science Education Leadership Association; District Chair of American Camp Association and president of the Science Education Leadership Association.
