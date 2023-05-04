Connect with us

Naomi “Mama Dear” Smith (JUNE 23, 1926 – APRIL 25, 2023)

Naomi 'Mama Dear' Smith

Naomi Joe Smith was born June 23,1926 to the parents of Edward and Beatrice Booth. She accepted Christ at an early age.

She attended school in the Dallas Independent School District.

Mama Dear, as she was called, was married to John Henry Smith.

She had 9 children- Fred, Carolyn(Leaston), Brenda, Sharon, John Paul, Bruce(Brenda), Paulette, Charlene, and Janice(Robert).

Her parents and 6 children preceded her in death.

Mama dear entered her eternal rest on April 25,2023. She leaves to cherish a host of grands, great grands, and great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5:8

