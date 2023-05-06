Black Business: Roberts Ready To Wear

Robert’s Ready to Wear is a men’s clothing store to fit your lifestyle founded in 1960 by Samuel Washington Sr, who worked until his passing in January 2017. You will find them in Sunny South Dallas off Martin Luther King Blvd. Yes, they are a Black-owned and family-run business whose faith and resilience have kept them open for over 60 years. Customers were greeted with hospitality and respect. It’s a one-stop shop for men.

https://robertsrtw.shop/