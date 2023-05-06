Black Business: Roberts Ready To Wear

Robert’s Ready to Wear is a men’s clothing store to fit your lifestyle founded in 1960 by Samuel Washington Sr, who worked until his passing in January 2017. You will find them in Sunny South Dallas off Martin Luther King Blvd. Yes, they are a Black-owned and family-run business whose faith and resilience have kept them open for over 60 years. Customers were greeted with hospitality and respect. It’s a one-stop shop for men.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Spotlight Story
Enda’s BOOKtique is a Black-owned, woman-owned, independent retail bookseller of hardback, paperback books, and digital books, as well as educational products, and merchandise by...
Spotlight Story
Chef-driven TLC Vegan Cafe aka. “Tastes Like Chicken” is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan...
Spotlight Story
atering by Chef Cassy, creating traditional southern dishes with a modern twist. Cassy Jones Fried Collard Greens are famously sought after by those who...
Spotlight Story
Fluellen Cupcakes is a bakery brought to you by Keith Fluellen. Keith has been the owner of Dimples Cupcake Factory in Frisco, since May...