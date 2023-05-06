Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Roberts Ready To Wear

Published

Robert’s Ready to Wear is a men’s clothing store to fit your lifestyle founded in 1960 by Samuel Washington Sr, who worked until his passing in January 2017. You will find them in Sunny South Dallas off Martin Luther King Blvd. Yes, they are a Black-owned and family-run business whose faith and resilience have kept them open for over 60 years. Customers were greeted with hospitality and respect. It’s a one-stop shop for men.

https://robertsrtw.shop/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Edna’s BOOKtique Edna’s BOOKtique

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Enda’s BOOKtique

Enda’s BOOKtique is a Black-owned, woman-owned, independent retail bookseller of hardback, paperback books, and digital books, as well as educational products, and merchandise by...

2 days ago
TLC Vegan Café TLC Vegan Café

Spotlight Story

Black Business: TLC Vegan Café

Chef-driven TLC Vegan Cafe aka. “Tastes Like Chicken” is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan...

3 days ago
Chef Cassy Chef Cassy

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Chef Cassy, Cater

atering by Chef Cassy, creating traditional southern dishes with a modern twist. Cassy Jones Fried Collard Greens are famously sought after by those who...

4 days ago
Fluellen Cupcakes Fluellen Cupcakes

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Fluellen Cupcakes 

Fluellen Cupcakes is a bakery brought to you by Keith Fluellen. Keith has been the owner of Dimples Cupcake Factory in Frisco, since May...

5 days ago
Advertisement