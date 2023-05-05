Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Alene Ingram Baker

Published

Alene Ingram Baker is a charter member of the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. A recent inductee into the African American Education Archives and History Hall of Fame, she was valedictorian of her high school and attended Prairie View A&M University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, before going on to receive a Master’s Degree in Math from Texas A&M University in Commerce. She spent more than 30 years teaching; beginning as a math teacher at I.M. Terrell High School before going on to Dallas ISD schools; including L.G. Pinkston, H. Grady Spruce and the Business & Management Magnet, where she was honored as the Teacher of the Year in 1987.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Eunice Silverberg Eunice Silverberg

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Eunice Silverberg

Eunice Silverberg serves as the Executive Administrator managing the demands and daily operations for Upset the World, LLC.  Eunice also serves as the business manager of...

1 day ago
Tamela Lee Tamela Lee

Superb Woman

SUPERB WOMAN: Tamela Lee

Tamela Lee is the Vice President of Business Diversity & Development at DFW International Airport. She implemented the current business programs at the airport and...

2 days ago
Kaylan Dixon Smith Kaylan Dixon Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kaylan Dixon Smith

Kaylan Dixon Smith is the Deputy General Counsel at Raise Your Hand Texas; where she has also served as Regional Advocacy Directory.  Kaylan has also...

3 days ago
Jade Parrish-Marks Jade Parrish-Marks

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jade Parrish-Marks

Marks is a commercial real estate professional, Vice President of Parrish Charitable Foundation and advisor for Parrish Properties. A graduate of Purdue University with...

4 days ago
Advertisement