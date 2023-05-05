SUPERB WOMAN: Alene Ingram Baker

Alene Ingram Baker is a charter member of the Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. A recent inductee into the African American Education Archives and History Hall of Fame, she was valedictorian of her high school and attended Prairie View A&M University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, before going on to receive a Master’s Degree in Math from Texas A&M University in Commerce. She spent more than 30 years teaching; beginning as a math teacher at I.M. Terrell High School before going on to Dallas ISD schools; including L.G. Pinkston, H. Grady Spruce and the Business & Management Magnet, where she was honored as the Teacher of the Year in 1987.