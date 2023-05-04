Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson (December 13, 1946 – April 16, 2023)

Published

Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson
Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson

On December 13, 1946, God sent an angel to Wilbur and Lillie Pauline Hill Jr., and they named her Gwendolyn Jeanette.

Gwendolyn received her formal education from the Dallas Independent School District where she attended B. F. Darrell Elementary School and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1964. She served as the captain of the cheerleading squad and received her cosmetology license (GOOOOO BULLDOGS!!!!). During this time, Ms. Flame met the love of her life, Mr. James Houston Johnson (Butch). She also received 2 years of education from Prairie View A&M University.

Gwen accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She was a member of Good Street Baptist Church and later joined Porter Temple CME in the late 1960’s where she served on several different boards and auxiliaries. She attended church faithfully until 2019 when health related issues prevented her from doing so.

On May 4, 1968, she married her high school sweetheart, Mr. James H. Johnson. To this union, there were three beautiful children Josalynn, James II, and Jacintia. They were blessed to be united for 44 glorious years until his untimely demise in December of 2012.

The Lord blessed Gwendolyn with a friendly, kindhearted, giving, and protective demeanor. Down through the years, she dedicated her life to caring for children and elderly family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gwendolyn departed this life on April 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Hill Jr.; mother, Lillie Pauline Porter and brother, Charles Edward Hill.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and honor her memory three children, Josalynn Heath (Andrae), James Johnson II, and Jacintia Johnson; grandchildren, James H. Johnson III, Aniya Heath, Andrae Heath and Allen Heath; stepmother, Kathrine Hill; half-sister, Gladys Harris (Frank); sister-in-law, Hattie Redmond; nieces, nephews, a host of relatives, a multitude of children she cared for and her Porter Temple Church family. 

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Evette Marie Rufus Evette Marie Rufus

Obits

Evette Marie Rufus (August 29, 1964 – April 10, 2023)

Eternal God smiled on Arnetta Walker when he blessed her to become the mother of Evette Marie on August 29, 1964 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania....

15 hours ago
Carl Russell Jackson Carl Russell Jackson

Obits

Carl Russell Jackson (November 5, 1937 – April 6, 2023)

Mr. Carl R. Jackson was born November 5, 1937, in Rosebud, Falls County, Texas. He was born the son of the late Ollie Deveraux...

15 hours ago
Will H. Moore Will H. Moore

Obits

Will H. Moore, Jr (September 19, 1946 – April 14, 2023)

On September 19, 1946, Will Henry Moore, Jr. was born in Texarkana, Texas to Will Henry Moore Sr. and Sadie Lee Moore. He was the fifth boy born into...

1 day ago
Cedric Gwen Finch Cedric Gwen Finch

Obits

Cedric Gwen Finch (October 18, 1990- April 25, 2023)

Cedric Gwen Finch quietly slipped away to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, on April  25, 2023. Cedric was born in Paris, Texas on...

1 day ago
Advertisement