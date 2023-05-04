Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson (December 13, 1946 – April 16, 2023)

Gwendolyn Jeanette Johnson

On December 13, 1946, God sent an angel to Wilbur and Lillie Pauline Hill Jr., and they named her Gwendolyn Jeanette.

Gwendolyn received her formal education from the Dallas Independent School District where she attended B. F. Darrell Elementary School and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1964. She served as the captain of the cheerleading squad and received her cosmetology license (GOOOOO BULLDOGS!!!!). During this time, Ms. Flame met the love of her life, Mr. James Houston Johnson (Butch). She also received 2 years of education from Prairie View A&M University.

Gwen accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. She was a member of Good Street Baptist Church and later joined Porter Temple CME in the late 1960’s where she served on several different boards and auxiliaries. She attended church faithfully until 2019 when health related issues prevented her from doing so.

On May 4, 1968, she married her high school sweetheart, Mr. James H. Johnson. To this union, there were three beautiful children Josalynn, James II, and Jacintia. They were blessed to be united for 44 glorious years until his untimely demise in December of 2012.

The Lord blessed Gwendolyn with a friendly, kindhearted, giving, and protective demeanor. Down through the years, she dedicated her life to caring for children and elderly family members.

Gwendolyn departed this life on April 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Hill Jr.; mother, Lillie Pauline Porter and brother, Charles Edward Hill.

She leaves to cherish her legacy and honor her memory three children, Josalynn Heath (Andrae), James Johnson II, and Jacintia Johnson; grandchildren, James H. Johnson III, Aniya Heath, Andrae Heath and Allen Heath; stepmother, Kathrine Hill; half-sister, Gladys Harris (Frank); sister-in-law, Hattie Redmond; nieces, nephews, a host of relatives, a multitude of children she cared for and her Porter Temple Church family.