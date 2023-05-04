Evette Marie Rufus (August 29, 1964 – April 10, 2023)

Evette Marie Rufus

Eternal God smiled on Arnetta Walker when he blessed her to become the mother of Evette Marie on August 29, 1964 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Evette would become the oldest of four children.

Very interested in learning, Evette devoted herself to study. She graduated from East High School in Cleveland, Ohio in 1982. Having gotten deeply rooted in her marriage and family life she decided to resume her formal education. In May of 2006 she graduated at the top of her class from Remington College with an Associate of Applied Science degree in business information systems.

Employment gave Evette the opportunity to put her academic training and talents to good use. For more than 15 years she served as an executive assistant for Bank of America in Dallas. From 2015 to 2020 she worked for Leonardo DRS also as an executive assistant.

Treasuring Christian family values is what Evette held dear to her heart. On November 23, of 1996 she was united in holy matrimony to Michael Lynn Rufus. Each promised to remain faithful through sickness and good health until separated by death. As her principal care giver, Michael stood steadfast to his commitment until God called Evette home. Entering into a whole new family dynamic, Evette and her son Clarence would expand and strengthen their bond to include Michael II and Stephanie. Through good times and struggles, the blended family eventually produced three beautiful granddaughters. Spending valuable time with family is what kept Evette happy. She loved cooking, baking, decorating, and mostly shopping especially at Christmastime – all to make her home a place of comfort and peace.

Trusting God and following his will is what Evette lived for. She expressed her faith and was baptized into Christ in 1994 at the Greenville Ave. Church of Christ. Evette loved sharing her testimony of how God healed her. Her love for personal evangelism led her to distribute Bible tracts to strangers in order to spread the Word to those in darkness. She persisted as a faithful member of the Greenville Ave Church of Christ even in declining health. When she could not attend worship in person, she and Michael together put forth extra effort to worship virtually.

Now as she enters into the place of eternal rest, she is greeted by loved ones gone on before: her mother Arnetta Walker (Johnny Walker) and sister Nicole Jackson.

Endearing memories of Evette will continued to grow in the minds and hearts of the loved ones she left behind: husband of 27 years Michael L. Rufus; Son Clarence Walker (Kelly); step-son Michael Rufus II, step-daughter Stephanie Rufus; granddaughters Aubrey Walker, Mi’chaela Rufus, and Mi’chael Rufus; sister Shawndalaya Davis (Darry), brother Daryl Walker; brother-in-law Casper Jackson (widower of Nicole), nieces, nephews, many cousins, in-laws, and a myriad of other family and friends.