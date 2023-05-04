Connect with us

Carl Russell Jackson (November 5, 1937 – April 6, 2023)

Carl Russell Jackson
Mr. Carl R. Jackson was born November 5, 1937, in Rosebud, Falls County, Texas. He was born the son of the late Ollie Deveraux Jackson and the late Leroy Jackson. He confessed belief, love, and faith to Christ at an early age and maintained his faith until he departed this life, Thursday afternoon, April 6, 2023. Carl was a faithful member of Eagle’s Nest Cathedral under the leadership of Pastor W.V. Grant in Dallas, Tx

He was preceded in death by; Mother Ollie Deveraux, Father Leroy Jackson, Wife Mary Rolen-Jackson, 3 brothers (Emory L. Jackson, Henry E. Jackson, and Thomas H. Jackson), 2 sisters (Belle Jackson and Vivian L. Jackson) and 2 granddaughters (Brittany L. Fenner and Nicole E. Fenner)

He leaves to celebrate his home-going; brother Don Jackson, 6 sons (Billie Ray Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Rodney L. Jackson (Michelle), Corey L. Jackson, Ronald C. Jackson (Monica), Reginald C. Rolen (Cheryl) 1 daughter, Robin Fenner (David); 6 grandsons; Randal Jackson, Rodney L Jackson Jr., Romello D. Jackson, Ronald C. Jackson Jr., Gregory D. Crear, and Nathan Fenner. 5 granddaughters; Crystal L. Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Shan S. Jackson, Nicole Fenner and Monique Patterson. In addition, a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

