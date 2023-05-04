Connect with us

2023’s Problem Drug Areas

Published

2023’s Problem Drug AreasWith National Prevention Week in full swing and the number of annual drug overdose deaths in the U.S. reaching more than 103,500, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems, as well as expert commentary, to highlight the areas that stand to be most affected.

This study compares the 50 states and the District in terms of 20 key metrics, ranging from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescriptions and employee drug testing laws. You can find some highlights below.

Drug Abuse & Prevention in Texas (1=Biggest Problem; 25=Avg.):

  • 51st – Share of Teenagers Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month
  • 51st – Share of Adults Who Used Illicit Drugs in the Past Month
  • 36th – Opioid Pain Reliever Prescriptions per 100 People
  • 48th – Drug Overdose Deaths per Capita
  • 31st – Drug Arrests per Capita
  • 50th – Share of Adults Who Couldn’t Get Treatment for Illicit Drug Use in the Past Year
  • 5th – Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities per 100,000 People (Age 12+) Using Illicit Drugs

To view the full report, visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/drug-use-by-state/35150

