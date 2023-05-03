Will H. Moore, Jr (September 19, 1946 – April 14, 2023)

On September 19, 1946, Will Henry Moore, Jr. was born in Texarkana, Texas to Will Henry Moore Sr. and Sadie Lee Moore. He was the fifth boy born into their union and delivered at home by his maternal grandmother, who was the midwife assisting with his birth.

Will began his education at Glenview Elementary School in Texarkana, Texas and graduated in 1964 from Fred Moore High School in Denton, Texas. He worked for Texas Instruments until he was drafted into the United States Army January 4, 1965. He was stationed in Germany for 2 years and received an Honorable Discharge from the military in 1967.

In December of 1967, Will was introduced to Doris Violetta Smith. The instant “spark” between the two quickly led to their wedding just one year later on December 28, 1968. They were happily married 54 years and had two boys that he was extremely proud of: Will Henry Moore III and Eric Lafon Moore.

Will was a devoted, loving husband, father and grandfather. He shared his great love for sports with his boys by getting them involved in little league football (Mustangs, Chiefs & Redskins) paving the way for them to pursue football in high school, college and even professionally. Will Henry, a.k.a. “PaPa” also enjoyed watching and supporting his grandkids with their sports, dance recitals and extracurricular activities.

Will professed Christ as his personal Savior and was faithful in everything the Lord placed in his hands. Shekinah Tabernacle Baptist Church has been Will and Doris’ place of worship since 1993 where he served as a deacon, usher, and was in charge of the transportation ministry.

Will loved playing golf, watching movies and spending time with friends and family. After retiring from Texas Instruments, he discovered he had a “green thumb” and was able to grow extraordinarily large houseplants seemingly with little effort.

Will Henry was preceded in death by his father (Will Henry Moore Sr.), mother (Sadie Lee Moore); one sister (Doris Parks) and three brothers (Joe L. Martin, Pink W. Moore, Rev. Freddie B. Moore.)

Will Henry Moore Jr. leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife Doris Violetta Moore; two sons – Will H. Moore III and Eric L. Moore; two daughters in law, Phyllis Moore and Andrea Moore; five grandchildren, Jamison Will Moore, Eric Lafon Moore II, Josiah Xavier Moore, Kyndall Joletta Moore, and Joseph Henry Moore; three sisters, Betty Ruth Doyle, Florence Ellen Woodson, Beverly Joan Luther; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Moore; two brother-in-law’s, Edward Luther and August Doyle along with several family members whom he loved and valued dearly.

“His mission on Earth is fulfilled.”

– Anonymous

