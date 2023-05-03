Connect with us

Cedric Gwen Finch (October 18, 1990- April 25, 2023)

Cedric Gwen Finch

Cedric Gwen Finch quietly slipped away to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, on April  25, 2023. Cedric was born in Paris, Texas on October 18, 1990 to to the proud parentage of Lucy Finch and Joseph Mickens.

He grew up in Paris where attended and completed his formal education at Paris High School. Cedric was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, and being with his family. Cedric will be deeply missed by his loved ones.

Cedric was preceded in death by both  parents. He leaves to cherish  precious memories his lifelong friend and companion; Zaire Sanders of Paris, TX, his precious daughter; CeNiyah Finch, others whom he accepted as his children; ZaJerrian Douglas and Jazel Black all of Paris, TX, siblings; Camisha Williams of Tyler, TX,  Joseph Williams of Arlington, TX, Brittany Finch of Dallas, TX, and David Finch of St. Louis, Mo, nieces; Gwenisha Lyons and Gwentaria Lipscomb of Tyler, TX, and Tamiya Angton of Dallas, Texas, nephews; Gwendarius Lyons of Tyler, TX, X’ Zavious Gray of Coppell, TX, Parker Williams of Marshall, TX, and Jeremiah Finch of St. Louis, MO, additionally, his lifelong dear friends; Tevin McCleary, Tracey Johnson, and Davonta Gaines. He further leaves to cherish precious moments a plethora of other relatives and friends. Please keep our family and friends lifted in your thoughts and prayers.

Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe on His gentle breast; There by His love overshaded, Sweetly my soul shall rest. Hark! ’tis the voice of angels Borne in a song to me, Over the fields of glory, Over the jasper sea. Safe in the arms of Jesus, Safe on His gentle breast; There by His love overshaded, Sweetly my soul shall find eternal rest.

