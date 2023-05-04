Black Business: TLC Vegan Café

Chef-driven TLC Vegan Cafe aka. “Tastes Like Chicken” is Chef Troy Gardner’s newest culinary venture & commitment to creating “a better world, one vegan dish at a time.” TLC Vegan Kitchen began as the Dallas area’s first and finest delivery & curbside pick-up craft vegan kitchen, now with a dine-in version in Richardson called, TLC Vegan Cafe. The menu radiates excellence with varying flavors of savory & sweet varieties. Popular favorites include Chef Troy’s famous chicken fried oyster mushrooms, house-made sauces, mouthwatering buttercream cake, nationally renowned banana foster pudding, and his award-winning Texas chili. Order for delivery or curb side pickup.

https://www.tlcvegankitchen.com/ 469-562-4001, 1930 N. Coit Rd. Richardson.