SUPERB WOMAN: Eunice Silverberg

Eunice Silverberg serves as the Executive Administrator managing the demands and daily operations for Upset the World, LLC. Eunice also serves as the business manager of Silver Mountain Productions. Eunice’s passion is to see people excel and achieve their greatest potential. From her passion, she birthed a group called REAL Women Speaking. She has coached women to address and develop the necessary skills to navigate challenging seasons in their life.Eunice has completed a business program at Robert Morris College.
