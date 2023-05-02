Ja’Den Blake Moblin (October 9, 2002 – April 17, 2023)

Ja’Den Blake Moblin, 20, of Fort Worth, passed away on 04/18/2023 in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Ja’Den was born at Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth Texas to Genell Provins and JB Moblin Jr on 10/09/2002, He went to school at Cleburne High school graduating class of 2021. After graduation, He began immediately working for Quality Construction. He then furthered his career as a Millwright with Saint Peters Metal Works. He was a man of integrity, great character and was full of life that was infectious to the ones around him. Ja’Den also played football from 2006- 2021, it being his #1 passion growing up. He will be missed and remembered for the life he lived, as he lives for eternity with our Heavenly Father.

Ja’Den is proceed in death by Wendell Dale Provins (Grandfather), Jeanie Mae Crawford (Grandmother), Elsie & Sanford Provins (Great Grandparents), Thelma Crawford (Great Grandmother), Pete & Betty Phears (Great Grandparents)

Ja’Den is survived by Mother; Genell Provins (Kelvin Murray), Father; J.B. Moblin Jr. (Jennifer), Siblings; J.B. Moblin lll, Wendel’Lyn Moblin, LaShaunda White (“T”), H.S. Sweetheart; Allyson Reed, Nephews; Shannon “ManMan” Campbell, Jettlan Moblin, Nieces; Darion “NuNu” Campbell, Jaylenn Wallace, Cousins; Tyler Provins (KJ), Tyler Hale (Cheyanne), Clayton Lee (Crosbi) Uncles; David Provins, Aaron Provins (Jennifer). Grandparents; Velinda Mullins, Lynn Mullins (Judy), J.B. Moblin Sr. God Parents & Siblings; Carlos Sr. & Robbie Garcia, Carlos “Bodie” Jr. (Emily), Briauna Garcia.

Memorials may be given to Mansfield Funeral Home Mansfield, TX or Robbie Garcia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family of Ja’Den Moblin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Detective Cory Anderson and The Johnson County Investigators, Harris Methodist Hospital of Ft. Worth, Life Gift Organ Donation Center, KCC Family, The Garcia Family, The Fabian Family, The Phears Family, The Hopson Family & The Berryhill Family. Our Family also wishes to acknowledge with deep Appreciation the many expressions of Love, concern, and kindness shown during this time of bereavement. We are so blessed to have our “Village.” May God so richly bless and keep each and every one of you!

Funeral services will be held at 12pm on May 5, 2023, at Koinonia Christian Church with Pastor Ronnie Goines of Koinonia Christian Church, officiating. Memorial reception directly after held by Robbie Garcia.