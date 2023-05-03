Connect with us

SUPERB WOMAN: Tamela Lee

Tamela Lee is the Vice President of Business Diversity & Development at DFW International Airport. She implemented the current business programs at the airport and as the Title VI coordinator ensured compliance with non-discrimination in business opportunities, limited English proficiency and environmental justice. A born leader, Tamela is heavily involved and conducts workshops and seminars of financial management, growth strategies for small business, supplier diversity and leadership. 

You May Also Like

Kaylan Dixon Smith Kaylan Dixon Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kaylan Dixon Smith

Kaylan Dixon Smith is the Deputy General Counsel at Raise Your Hand Texas; where she has also served as Regional Advocacy Directory.  Kaylan has also...

1 day ago
Jade Parrish-Marks Jade Parrish-Marks

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Jade Parrish-Marks

Marks is a commercial real estate professional, Vice President of Parrish Charitable Foundation and advisor for Parrish Properties. A graduate of Purdue University with...

2 days ago
Dr. Pamela Lear Dr. Pamela Lear

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Pamela Lear

Dr. Pamela Lear is the Chief of Staff and Racial Equity Officer for Dallas Independent School District. Pamela graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from...

3 days ago
Catrina M. Craft Catrina M. Craft

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Catrina M. Craft

Catrina M. Craft is a CPA and business financial advisor who has been part of several start up companies. She has enjoyed stints at...

4 days ago
