SUPERB WOMAN: Tamela Lee

Tamela Lee is the Vice President of Business Diversity & Development at DFW International Airport. She implemented the current business programs at the airport and as the Title VI coordinator ensured compliance with non-discrimination in business opportunities, limited English proficiency and environmental justice. A born leader, Tamela is heavily involved and conducts workshops and seminars of financial management, growth strategies for small business, supplier diversity and leadership.
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Kaylan Dixon Smith is the Deputy General Counsel at Raise Your Hand Texas; where she has also served as Regional Advocacy Directory. Kaylan has also...
Superb Woman
Marks is a commercial real estate professional, Vice President of Parrish Charitable Foundation and advisor for Parrish Properties. A graduate of Purdue University with...
Superb Woman
Dr. Pamela Lear is the Chief of Staff and Racial Equity Officer for Dallas Independent School District. Pamela graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from...
Superb Woman
Catrina M. Craft is a CPA and business financial advisor who has been part of several start up companies. She has enjoyed stints at...