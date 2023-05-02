Connect with us

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Fluellen Cupcakes 

Published

Fluellen Cupcakes

Fluellen Cupcakes is a bakery brought to you by Keith Fluellen. Keith has been the owner of Dimples Cupcake Factory in Frisco, since May 2011, and has had tremendous success. Fluellen Cupcakes uses only the finest quality ingredients and bakes each cupcake fresh daily in the heart of downtown Dallas. The downtown Elm Street location made its debut in July 2013, and Stonebriar Centre Frisco followed in November 2014. The cupcakes are bigger and better than your everyday cupcakes. Ordering online and catering are available. Downtown, 1408 Elm St. 469-248-0856, open Mon-Thu 11 am-9 pm, Fri & Sat 11 am-10 pm, and Sunday 11 am-9 pm.

Advertisement