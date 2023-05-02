Superb Woman: Kaylan Dixon Smith

Kaylan Dixon Smith is the Deputy General Counsel at Raise Your Hand Texas; where she has also served as Regional Advocacy Directory. Kaylan has also held several positions in Dallas Independent School District, including as a teacher, with Teach for America. A graduate with a BA Degree in Political Science and Government from Fisk University, she received her Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Lamar University and Doctor of Law from the UNT Dallas College of Law.