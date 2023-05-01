Superb Woman: Jade Parrish-Marks

Marks is a commercial real estate professional, Vice President of Parrish Charitable Foundation and advisor for Parrish Properties. A graduate of Purdue University with a BS degree in organizational leadership, she has enjoyed stints at Amazon and Fossil. Jade received her MBA degree from SMU’s Cox School of Business, where she was a Forte Fellow. She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and enjoys dancing, including teaching dancing, and traveling. A servant leader, with a heart of gold; Jade is passionate about the power of relationships and aspires to build generational wealth.
