Loleta Ann Banks (July 18, 1954 – April 13, 2023)

Life Reflection

Loleta Ann Banks was born July 18, 1954, to Rev. L.C. Smith and Mattie Smith. She was lovingly and affectionally called Lo by those who knew and loved her.

She transitioned from earth to her Heavenly Home on April 13, 2023. She attended Dallas Public Schools and was a 1972 Graduate of L. G. Pinkston High School. At an early age she joined The Love Chapel MBC, where she was a very devoted member and in the youth choir in which her father pastored.

Later she had a very healthy baby boy Cedrick L. Smith. A few years later she had two more healthy boys Corwin Cotton and Coby Cotton. Shortly after that she attended the Velma B’s Beauty Academy where she received her Cosmetology License and then went on to become a very talented and well-loved Beautician.

Some years later in August 1995 she met Mr. Carlos Banks, who became the love of her life and a very devoted husband in September 1995 to the union one daughter was born Nilsa Banks. Loleta and her loving family joined the Community Missionary Church under the leadership of Rev. Oscar D. Epps, Sr. where she served well in the choir.

Loleta was truly a woman that loved the Lord. She was a very loving, caring, kind of woman that would help anyone and loved her family dearly. She was full of fun and laughter She was definitely the Casino Queen.

Loleta was preceded in death by: her parents Rev. L.C. & Mattie Smith, brother Lawrence C. Smith, grandson Caire Cotton, granddaughter Amaria Banks.

Loleta leaves beautiful and precious memories to; her loving husband Mr. Carlos Banks, daughter Nilsa Banks, sons Cedrick (Sherrill), Corwin (Tasha), Coby (Kiara) Cotton, brothers Ray Smith, Rev. Larry (Faye) Smith Sr., Elvin Smith, sister Gale (Theodore) Thompson, bonus sister Billie (Elvin) Peterson, 12 grandchildren, nine (9) great grandchildren, a very special friend/caregiver Ms. Wanda Graves, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. May God Bless You All.