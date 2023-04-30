Jimmie Rogers Hall (August 29, 1943 ~ April 16, 2023)

NO NIGHT THERE

In the land of fadeless day, Lies the city four-square; It shall never pass away, and there is no night there, and God shall wipe away all tears; There’s no death, no pain, nor fears; And they count not time by years, for there is no night there.

Jimmie Rogers Hall, affectionately known as Jim, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 79. Jim was born on August 29, 1943, in Malakoff, Texas, where he spent his early childhood spreading kindness, laughter, and joy to all those around him. He grew up in Malakoff (Henderson County), TX and completed his formal education in hometown public schools. Jim later relocated to Dallas, Texas where he started his family.

Jim began his career at Goodman Supply, where he worked diligently for many years, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues. Later, he transitioned to driving trucks, where he continued to demonstrate his strong work ethic and commitment to providing for his family.

Upon retiring from truck driving, Jim pursued his entrepreneurial spirit by owning and managing the Past Time Club. The club became a beloved gathering place for friends and family, where Jim’s warm personality, humor, and generosity were always on full display.

ADVERTISEMENT

A true people person, Jim enjoyed spending hours talking on the phone, catching up with friends and family, and sharing stories that brought laughter and happiness to all who had the pleasure of speaking with him. His genuine interest in the lives of others, combined with his quick wit and sense of humor, made conversations with Jim something to be cherished.

In addition to his love for socializing, Jim was an avid sports enthusiast. He took great pleasure in watching various sports, discussing the latest games and players, and sharing his passion with others. His enthusiasm for sports was contagious, and he could often be found surrounded by friends and family, engaged in lively discussions about their favorite teams and athletes.

Jim was a man who will be remembered for his friendly nature, his kind heart, and his ability to make others laugh. His warm presence and infectious humor brought joy to countless people throughout his life, and his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; James Richardson and Lois Reed, and brother; Otha Lee Richardson. He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife; Earnestine Hall, seven daughters; Katherine Bryant (Dewayne), Sandra Stubblefield (Tony), Linda Bibles, Dolores Lacy (Roderick), Charlotte Wallace (Beauford), Letha Hall and Brenda Hall, four sons; Steve Harris, Freddrick Hall (Nicolett), Trent Hall (Tammi), Larry Hall (Robin), his siblings; James Richardson (Sharon), Dell Roy Richardson (Janette), Mike Richardson, Janice Turner, and a special friend; Lori Harvey. He also leaves a plethora grandchild, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Jimmie Rogers “Jim” Hall, leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness that will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of his family, friends, and community. He certainly will be dearly missed.

ADVERTISEMENT