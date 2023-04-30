Charles Ray Watson (June 4, 1943 – April 21, 2023)

Charles Ray Watson was born on June 4, 1943 in Shreveport Louisiana to Royal Watson and Carrie Miles. Royal Watson was an entrepreneur and owned the only black grocery store in the Allendale neighborhood of Shreveport. Carrie Miles was a Registered Nurse.

In 1970, Charles Watson married his loving wife of fifty-two years, Gracie Dykes Watson. From this marriage was born two children, their son Christopher Watson and daughter Corley Watson.

Charles grew up in Shreveport where he attended Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic school and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. Charles then pursued his higher education at Dallas Baptist College.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith in 1957 and has remained devout since that time. When Charles moved to Dallas in 1964, he attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Later, he became a member of St. James Catholic Church where he served as the choir director and was inducted into the Knights of Columbus. Charles Watson taught P. E. at John XXIII Regional Catholic School in the late 1960s. Later he became employed by R. J. Reynolds Company, from which he retired in 2005.

In the 1980s, Charles and his family transferred to Holy Cross Catholic Church where he became a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. Charles proudly served as Chief Counselor of the Columbian Squires Circle 3649 for over twenty-five years, and has won countless awards for leadership and service. He has held numerous positions at Holy Cross, including Parish Council Representative for the Squires, Voices of Love Choir Member, numerous positions with the Knights of Columbus, most recently serving as Trustee. Charles lovingly collected baseball caps from the universities attended by his graduating Squires. In honor of his son Christopher

ADVERTISEMENT

Watson, Charles has named the Squire of the Year Scholarship Award the Christopher Watson Award, and has given the award for the past twenty-three years.

Charles Watson is preceded in death by his parents, his son Christopher, one brother and two sisters. Charles is survived by his devoted wife Gracie, daughter Corley Watson, his grandson Taryn Christopher Watson (son of Christopher Watson), sister Gloria Jean Watson and brother Richard Watson (Cathy), and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.