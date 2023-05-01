Connect with us

Black Business: Eat Black Owned 

Eat Black Owned, Edward L. Dillard owner
Eat Black Owned, Edward L. Dillard owner

Eat Blacked Owned is the Internet’s only directory for Black-Owned Restaurants in every Country. Edward L Dillard the owner of Eat Black Owned shares this statistic “93 cents of every dollar spent by black consumers produces no economic benefit for the black community, as the dollar only circulates in the community for 6 hours.” Dillard believes that one of the easiest ways to change this is by supporting black-owned restaurants. “If people have a place where they can find all the minority-owned restaurants in this country, more of us will start to support these small businesses.” Eat Black Owned restaurant locator site features over 4000+ black-owned cafes, diners, and restaurants around the world. Now it’s easy to find soul food, vegan, BBQ, seafood, Caribbean, and African eateries in any country.

