Ozell Gordon (AUGUST 15, 1931 –APRIL 24, 2023)

Ozell Gordon was born to Walter Gordon Jr. and Nellie Mae Williams on August 15, `1931, in Wood County, Quitman, Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age. Although Ozell never graduated from W.B. Clark High School in Quitman, Texas (Formerly Quitman Colored High School), he received his GED upon returning from servicing in the military and attended reunions with all his friends and family. Ozell enlisted in the United States Army Air Force on July 6, 1946.

Our Grandmother, Nellie, had to sign the papers for him to join. He served our country in Okinawa, Japan in an area labelled as The Pacific Theater where he received decoration and citation medals for WWII Victory and Occupation. Ozell was discharged from the military on July 9, 1949, at the ripe old age of 17, with the rank of Sergeant.

Ozell met Jossie while she was still attending high school. Ozell would say he swept her off her feet, however; Jossie would say, she blew him away with her smile and beauty. After a short courtship, they were soon married in Sulphur Springs, Texas on December 1, 1951, and relocated to Fort Worth, Texas. Their union was blessed with three of the best boys a parent could ask for.

Ozell worked for Burris Feed Meal which was later named Central Soya located in Saginaw, Texas. Ozell held several positions including forklift operator then truck driver. He met countless friends throughout the State of Texas as he delivered to private farms. Ozell was promoted to supervisor where he held that position until the company moved and retired him after 33 years of service.

While there he became acquainted with Jim McDonald, Scottie and John Bolton. They introduced him to golf. That not only changed the way he viewed golf, but he also introduced it to me, and it developed an inseparable bond. We would compete against each other and talk for hours on end. Ozell was considered a master gardener. He not only raised countless vegetables for his family, but he also provided what was left over friends and family within the Stop-Six community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozell was very active in the church serving on the Board Of Trustees, Chairman of the Deacons. He also served on the finance committee, male chorus, Sunday School Superintendent and Men Sunday School Teacher. He even was given the role to bring the sermon on a couple of occasions when the pastor wasn’t available.

Ozell was called home on an early afternoon on April 24, 2023, after a long battle with lung cancer. Ozell was the sole survivor and history teller of his upbringing. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers and much adored daughter-in-law.

Ozell is survived by his sons, Gary Alan, Jerry Milton (Gloria), Timothy Fitzgerald (Marie), five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and host of relatives and friends.