Obits

Omie Smith (FEBRUARY 10, 1929 –APRIL 23, 2023)

Omie Smith, age 94, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Omie Smith

Mrs. Omie Zell Smith was born on February 10, 1929, to Homer Brookins Sr. and Lura Beatrice Vaughn Brookins in Malakoff, Texas. She received her formal education through Malakoff School District.

She was united in holy matrimony to Sammy Roy Jackson to that union there were 5 children. She later remarried to Earl Smith and to that union there were 3 children and 7 stepchildren.

While in Malakoff, she was a faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church where she served as a member of the choir. After moving to Fort Worth in 1960, she became a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church at was a member for 6 years. In 1966, Omie became a member of Christland Baptist Church under the leadership of Robert Wingham Sr., and now Pastor Alvin Marshall. There she remained a faithful member serving in the choir until her health failed her.

Omie was employed at St. Joseph Hospital in the surgery department as a sterile technician. After several years working with the hospital, she retired in 1978. After retiring, Omie took up sewing and became a seamstress.

Omie was preceded in death by her parents Homer Brookins Sr. nd Lura Beatrice Brookins; Spouse Earl Smith; Sons Larry Jackson, Dwight Smith, L.D. Smith, and Charles Smith. Daughters Doris Caddell, Deborah Jackson, and Dorothy Mitchell. Siblings John L. Harrington, Homer Brookins Jr., Thurmon Brookins Sr., Assie Lee Lacy, Amy Catherine Washington, Ophelia Jackson, Beaulah Aline Stewart, and Helen Newsome.

Omie leaves to cherish her memory her children Roy Lee Jackson, Fredrick Jackson, Terry Smith, Dwayne Smith, Ray Smith, Gloria Henry, Hattie Solomon, and Linda Brown, 14 grandchildren, a host of great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

