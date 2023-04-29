In memory of our beloved Margaret Ann Demilara, who peacefully transitioned Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, we would like to honor her life with a loving and inspirational obituary.

Born Margaret Ann Jordan on January 15, 1947, in Hillsboro, Texas she was the second eldest of her ten (10) siblings which consisted of eight sisters (Paulette Griffin, deceased; Lynne Jordan, deceased; Guin White currently residing in High Point, NC; Brenda Pineda (Johnny) currently residing in Fort Worth, TX; Melonia Ann Mitchell (Hillary) currently residing in Arlington, TX; Tonietta Scott (Arthur) currently residing in Navarre, FL; Charlette Freeney currently residing in Houston, TX; Sandra Smith currently residing in Arlington, TX) and two brothers (Rudolph Jordan, deceased; Crawford Jordan (Discora) currently residing in Houston, TX) that were the blessings of their beloved mother Henrietta Greene, deceased. They have always maintained a very tightknit relationship and she had always been a steady influence on all of them throughout her life.

Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her son Michael Anthony Mack. In addition to her commitment to her four children, she was incredibly involved with their children and grandchildren. She was very blessed to have been able to experience four generations of her offspring’s.

As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and cousin to so many being from a such a large family, she was always there as a constant beacon of light providing guidance. She loved attending various functions, and she provided a listening ear and a comforting embrace whenever we needed it. She was the glue that held her loved ones together. Her unwavering presence brought comfort and stability to those around her.

Margaret Ann was also known as a person who touched the lives of friends and acquaintances with her kind heart and steadfast spirit. She left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered. Though sometimes stubborn, her brand of empathy and understanding shone through in all aspects of her life. She was always ready to lend a helping hand, and her infectious smile could light up a room.

Margaret Ann served in the military. At the age of thirty-five, she bravely decided to enlist in the Army Reserves, and she proudly served for six years. Our country is indebted and grateful to her for her service and commitment.