Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Margaret Demilara (JANUARY 15, 1947 – APRIL 20, 2023)

Margaret Demilara, age 76, of Arlington, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Published

Margaret Demilara

In memory of our beloved Margaret Ann Demilara, who peacefully transitioned Thursday evening, April 20, 2023, we would like to honor her life with a loving and inspirational obituary.

Born Margaret Ann Jordan on January 15, 1947, in Hillsboro, Texas she was the second eldest of her ten (10) siblings which consisted of eight sisters (Paulette Griffin, deceased; Lynne Jordan, deceased; Guin White currently residing in High Point, NC; Brenda Pineda (Johnny) currently residing in Fort Worth, TX; Melonia Ann Mitchell (Hillary) currently residing in Arlington, TX; Tonietta Scott (Arthur) currently residing in Navarre, FL; Charlette Freeney currently residing in Houston, TX; Sandra Smith currently residing in Arlington, TX) and two brothers (Rudolph Jordan, deceased; Crawford Jordan (Discora) currently residing in Houston, TX) that were the blessings of their beloved mother Henrietta Greene, deceased. They have always maintained a very tightknit relationship and she had always been a steady influence on all of them throughout her life.

Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her son Michael Anthony Mack. In addition to her commitment to her four children, she was incredibly involved with their children and grandchildren. She was very blessed to have been able to experience four generations of her offspring’s.

As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and cousin to so many being from a such a large family, she was always there as a constant beacon of light providing guidance. She loved attending various functions, and she provided a listening ear and a comforting embrace whenever we needed it. She was the glue that held her loved ones together. Her unwavering presence brought comfort and stability to those around her.

Margaret Ann was also known as a person who touched the lives of friends and acquaintances with her kind heart and steadfast spirit. She left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered. Though sometimes stubborn, her brand of empathy and understanding shone through in all aspects of her life. She was always ready to lend a helping hand, and her infectious smile could light up a room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Ann served in the military. At the age of thirty-five, she bravely decided to enlist in the Army Reserves, and she proudly served for six years. Our country is indebted and grateful to her for her service and commitment.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Loleta Ann Banks Loleta Ann Banks

Obits

Loleta Ann Banks (July 18, 1954 – April 13, 2023)

Life Reflection Loleta Ann Banks was born July 18, 1954, to Rev. L.C. Smith and Mattie Smith. She was lovingly and affectionally called Lo...

4 hours ago

Obits

Jimmie Rogers Hall (August 29, 1943 ~ April 16, 2023)

NO NIGHT THERE In the land of fadeless day, Lies the city four-square; It shall never pass away, and there is no night there,...

5 hours ago
Charles Ray Watson Charles Ray Watson

Obits

Charles Ray Watson (June 4, 1943 – April 21, 2023)

Charles Ray Watson was born on June 4, 1943 in Shreveport Louisiana to Royal Watson and Carrie Miles. Royal Watson was an entrepreneur and...

5 hours ago
Ozell Gordon Ozell Gordon

Obits

Ozell Gordon (AUGUST 15, 1931 –APRIL 24, 2023)

Ozell Gordon, age 91, of Fort Worth, Texas.

1 day ago
Advertisement