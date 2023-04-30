Black Business: The Turkey Leg King

The Turkey Leg King is Located in the illustrious Hillside Village development in Cedar Hill, The Turkey Leg King is just as unique as the community it serves. This upscale sports bar concept in the “Village” is the talk of the town as patrons boast about its elaborate aesthetics – from the plush, high-back seating, and TV’s at every angle to the year-round outdoor patio seating. Their motto is “ Smoked and Stuffed that’s Us.” Their gourmet, smoked turkey legs (marinated in their trademarked blend of herbs and spices) are so moist and tender always falls off the bone. So hurry in and get yourself a taste today! Open Mon-Thu 11 am-9 pm. Fri-Sun 11 am-10 pm

https://www.theturkeylegking.com/ 305 W. FM 1382, SUITE 502, CEDAR HILL Hillside Village.