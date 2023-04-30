Superb Woman: Dr. Pamela Lear

Dr. Pamela Lear is the Chief of Staff and Racial Equity Officer for Dallas Independent School District. Pamela graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University. She received her Master’s Degree from St. Mary’s College of California and her doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Christian University. Dr. Pam is an educator, with experience spanning 30 years; starting out as a teacher in southern California. Previously she has served as an administrator in the Bay Area as a principal, director of Region IV System of District and Support, and executive director of Educational Services.