Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Diane Ragsdale receives community service award

Published

Innercity Community Development Corporation’s founder, Diane Ragsdale, was recently honored by the Smith Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church with the 2023 Community Service Award. During her speech, she said, “It is simply not enough to be included at the table. Diversity is not enough. We have to change the systems that continue to promote that which is unjust and unfair.”

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Thomas Ali Muhammad Thomas Ali Muhammad

Editorial

I WAS JUST THINKING: Public urged to donate to new SMU Human Rights Scholarship honoring Thomas Muhammad

By Norma Adams-Wade Sometime before he joined the ancestors in August this year, the late Thomas Muhammad had said he expected his legacy to...

November 2, 2022
ICDC ICDC

Cheryl's World

ICDC goes GREEN

By Cheryl Smith For decades, Dallas native and former Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Diane Ragsdale has been a champion for her community and while...

August 24, 2022
Diane Ragsdale Diane Ragsdale

DMN Stories

Diane Ragsdale’s organization receives $250,000 grant for South Dallas work￼

The money will strengthen her organization’s programming to improve South Dallas’ living conditions.

July 2, 2022
Diane Ragsdale Diane Ragsdale

Editorial

I was just thinking: Diane Ragsdale: A Life of Service — Part II

By Norma Adams-Wade This is Part II of Diane Ragsdale’s story – detailing visions of police reform and enhanced community services in her future....

May 6, 2021
Advertisement