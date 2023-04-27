Mary Tallie (May 27, 1921 – April 23, 2023)

Mary Lee Carter-Tallie was born on May 27, 1921 in Dallas, Texas to Levi and Mary Carter.

She professed a faith in Christ at an early age and united with the Baptist Church.

She met and married Raymond Tallie on January 11th, 1943, and to this union two daughters were born.

Her passion was sewing. She decided to take a power sewing class, then started her career as a seamstress at Jo Hardin’s Original clothing factory.

She passed away on April 23rd, 2023, preceding in death by one brother and two sisters.

She is survived by two daughters; Katherine Banks and Patricia Blair: three grandchildren; Schelandria Tallie, Quentin Banks, Justin Banks; and a host of other family and friends.