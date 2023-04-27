Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Mary Tallie (May 27, 1921 – April 23, 2023)

Published

Mary Tallie

Mary Lee Carter-Tallie was born on May 27, 1921 in Dallas, Texas to Levi and Mary Carter. 

She professed a faith in Christ at an early age and united with the Baptist Church.

She met and married Raymond Tallie on January 11th, 1943, and to this union two daughters were born. 

Her passion was sewing. She decided to take a power sewing class, then started her career as a seamstress at Jo Hardin’s Original clothing factory.

She passed away on April 23rd, 2023, preceding in death by one brother and two sisters.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is survived by two daughters; Katherine Banks and Patricia Blair: three grandchildren; Schelandria Tallie, Quentin Banks, Justin Banks; and a host of other family and friends.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Ozell Gordon Ozell Gordon

Obits

Ozell Gordon (AUGUST 15, 1931 –APRIL 24, 2023)

Ozell Gordon, age 91, of Fort Worth, Texas.

9 hours ago
Margaret Demilara Margaret Demilara

Obits

Margaret Demilara (JANUARY 15, 1947 – APRIL 20, 2023)

Margaret Demilara, age 76, of Arlington, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

9 hours ago
Omie Smith Omie Smith

Obits

Omie Smith (FEBRUARY 10, 1929 –APRIL 23, 2023)

Omie Smith, age 94, of Fort Worth, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

14 hours ago
Iris Fay Powell Iris Fay Powell

Obits

Iris Fay Powell (November 6, 1965 – April 17, 2023)

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the Crown...

2 days ago
Advertisement