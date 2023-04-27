Iris Fay Powell (November 6, 1965 – April 17, 2023)

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

Now there is in store for me the Crown of righteousness… 2Timothy 4:7

Iris Fay Powell

Born in Chicago, Illinois on November 6, 1965, Iris Fay Ivy was the youngest of the 3 children gifted to her loving parents, Betty and James Ivy, Jr., her big brother “Greg” and sister “Nita”. She was the seventh grandchild to Virgie & James Ivy, Sr., who affectionately called her “Fay baby” and she brought great happiness to the entire family.

The family moved to Texas when Iris was about 3-4 years old and she grew up in the Oak Cliff community, received her primary education in Dallas ISD, and graduated from A. Maceo Smith High School in the Spring of 1985. She later completed courses to obtain her CNA license.

On June 7, 1986, Iris was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Craig Powell and to them were born the pride and joy of her life, daughter Shekinah (1989) and son Craig Jr. “CJ” (1992). Her love for her two children was only surpassed with the birth of her grandchildren, Shekinah’s 2 sons Jaden and Jalen Dread (“Two”), and CJ’s precious baby girl Iyla. Her children and grandchildren brought Heaven on earth to Iris.

Iris made a career from her love and passion for children and the elderly, by working as a crossing guard and for Day Cares, substitute teaching and eventually became a licensed home health care worker.

Throughout her life Iris confessed Jesus Christ as Lord and she committed to live a life of faith at an early age. Her family united with Community First Baptist Church under the late Pastor C. H. Gerald. When her uncle, Rev. Lawrence Walker organized First Revelation Baptist Church she moved under his pastorage. She later became a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church under the late Dr. Kerry D. Wesley where she worshipped until her health would no longer allow her to on this side of Glory.

Iris would often say “I love the Lord, I REALLY do!”; she would be so happy to just push the repeat button in YOUR car to listen to Kathy Taylor sing “O How Precious is the Name of Jesus” 100 times for as long as she was riding. Another of her favorite songs was “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”.

On, April 18, 2023, Iris went to sleep and entered the presence of her Lord. We mourn not as if we have no hope but with good courage, we rejoice that Iris Fay Ivy Powell is safe in her Fathers’ arms and we will see her again in that new Jerusalem (I Thessalonians 4:13-18).

Iris was preceded in death by her father, James Ivy, Jr. and by her grandparents. She leaves cherished memories for her loving mother Betty Ivy, siblings Gregory (Kathy) & Wanda “Nita”, her 2 children and 3 grandchildren, 3 nieces Kristle, Angela & Karla, 1 nephew Craig (Ashley), 8 Aunts, 5 Uncles, 32 cousins, and a blessed host of family and friends too numerous to count.