Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spotlight Story

Black Business: HERitage Giving Fund

Published

HERitage Giving Fund

HERitage Giving Fund is committed to engaging Black women of varying economic status and backgrounds, who have a heart for investing in organizations, often grassroots, small to medium in size, and/or start-ups. HERitage awards grants to organizations that are located in the state of Texas and serve Black women and girls. HERitage provides opportunities to learn about issues and organizations that affect and impact the Black community. HERitage is committed to elevating the stories and experiences of Black women leading and serving in the nonprofit/philanthropy sector. Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew
Co-Founder & Grants Chair encourages you to become a member and get involved.

Visit the website at https://www.heritagegivingfund.org/

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

The Turkey Leg King The Turkey Leg King

Spotlight Story

Black Business: The Turkey Leg King

The Turkey Leg King is Located in the illustrious Hillside Village development in Cedar Hill, The Turkey Leg King is just as unique as...

11 hours ago
Leah Heals Leah Heals

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Leah Heals

Leah Heals is an all-around wellness experience designed for relaxation, re-centering, and the inner and outer restoration of you. Leah Frazier the owner of...

2 days ago
Dilla Coffee Dilla Coffee

Spotlight Story

Black Business: Dilla Coffee

Dilla Coffee is an Authentic Ethiopian Specialty Coffee Shop. They use Ethiopian-sourced beans, and the founders are offering the most unique coffees from where...

3 days ago
A Taste of Ways & Catering A Taste of Ways & Catering

Spotlight Story

Black Business: A Taste of Ways & Catering

A Taste of Ways & Catering serving Soul Food, BBQ Wings, Cajun Seafood and a whole lot more. Their motto is “Tha Goon Wit...

4 days ago
Advertisement