Black Business: HERitage Giving Fund

HERitage Giving Fund is committed to engaging Black women of varying economic status and backgrounds, who have a heart for investing in organizations, often grassroots, small to medium in size, and/or start-ups. HERitage awards grants to organizations that are located in the state of Texas and serve Black women and girls. HERitage provides opportunities to learn about issues and organizations that affect and impact the Black community. HERitage is committed to elevating the stories and experiences of Black women leading and serving in the nonprofit/philanthropy sector. Dr. Froswa’ Booker-Drew

Co-Founder & Grants Chair encourages you to become a member and get involved.

Visit the website at https://www.heritagegivingfund.org/