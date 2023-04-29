Superb Woman: Catrina M. Craft

Catrina M. Craft is a CPA and business financial advisor who has been part of several start up companies. She has enjoyed stints at Fortune 500 companies. She created the “Wealth Intelligence Map” coaching course to help business owners achieve power and control over their finances. A graduate of Skyline High School, she attended Texas A&M University studying business, The contributing writer for Easy Accounting for Real Estate Investors by Diane Kennedy. She is also a speaker and educator and provides knowledge regarding accounting, wealth accumulation, and tax information through various forums including radio and seminars.
