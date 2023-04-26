Ricky Kenneth Jackson

Ricky Kenneth Jackson was born September 6, 1956 to Julius and Joyce Moss Jackson in DeWitt, Arkansas

Ricky was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Joyce Jackson. One sister Joyce Faye Earls Two brothers Rondle Jackson and Kim Jackson.

His only son Kendrick Jamar Jackson. Ricky was a member of Tabernacle of Praise Center Ministry in DeWitt, AR

Ricky leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 42 years Sarah Jackson of Dallas, TX. His only daughter Keneisha (Jerome) Williams of Dallas, TX Three sisters Linda Phillips of DeWitt, AR; Marilyn (Johnny) Love of DeWitt, AR; Barbara Smith of Desoto, TX. One brother Keith (Nicole) Jackson of St. Louis, MO Four grandchildren Jaiden Jackson of Dallas TX; Jace Williams of Dallas TX ; Lyon and Keira Jackson of McKinney, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memories.

ADVERTISEMENT