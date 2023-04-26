Patricia Ann Watson (MAY 16, 1944 –APRIL 19, 2023)

Some people only walk this earth for a season. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On April 19, 2023, our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Patricia Ann Watson joined her heavenly family and gained her wings.

Patricia was born on May 16, 1944 to Ulisha & Salatha Anderson in Kilgore, TX. She attended and graduated from James Madison High School in Dallas in 1962.

At an early age she united with New Hope Baptist Church of Kilgore, TX. She later moved to Dallas and married Thomas Eugene Watson Sr. and three children were born to this union, Thomas Eugene Watson, Jr. who proceeded her in death, Darryl Watson, and Traci Watson.

She later joined True Believers Missionary Baptist Church. She was active member and served in various roles. She served faithfully as the church’s Finance Secretary, Vice President of the choir, participated in mission and Sunday School, as well as being a member of the Golden Saints.

Patricia worked for Southwest Tablet and Herlitz until the company’s closing. She then worked at Little House in the Woods and at the Dallas Urban League until retiring to care for her first-born great grandson, Jace Jones.

Patricia was the matriarch of our family. She spent her life caring for and serving others. She was a selfless and dedicated caregiver, caring for her daughter in law, son, mother and brothers until their deaths. She later took care of her nephew until she became ill. She would always do daily checkups on her “ladies” at the church, as she called them, as well as others. She was also a Mama to many.

Patricia was a Fashionista. She LOVED to dress. She never left home without her face beat, her jewelry, and a scarf to top it off. She loved her purses (Brahmin) and jewelry. She was an avid watcher of QVC and HSN and would always call her daughter and granddaughters to let them know of the “today’s special value” along with the number of easy payments.

Patricia loved to sing, read, and loved her politics. She should have been in the Senate. A day did not go by without giving God His time.

She was preceded in death by both parents, Ulisha & Salatha Roy; son, Thomas Eugene Watson Jr.; daughter in law, Anita Watson; sisters, Jessie Mae Roy, and Billie Jean Jennings (Curtis – deceased); brothers, Leslie Anderson (Reva – deceased); Daniel Perry Anderson and David Wayne Roy.

Patricia leaves to cherish her memories, a son, Darryl Wayne Watson; a daughter, Traci Lynn Watson; three grandchildren, Sheniquia Denise Brumfield (Daryl), Tamica Lashaun Watson and Ashley Arielle Watson; three great-grandchildren Jace Austen Jones, Jaidyn Brielle Watson and Kobe Dwight Okpuzor; brothers, Kenneth Anderson (Mary) and Rozelle Roy; her best friend for life Glinda Bryant, and a host of relatives and close dear friends.

