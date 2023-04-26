Claudine was born September 25,1936 in Crockett, Tx to Edgar Jones Sr. and Willie Mae Parks. Claudine graduated from A.M Storey High School in 1955. He moved to Dallas, Tx after graduation.

Over the years Claudine held many different job titles from being a chef for an airline company, working at Safeway on Lovers Lane and being co-owner of Deborah Jones Home Daycare for over 20 years with his wife until they retired together.

Claudine was preceded in death his parents, sister Lizzie, brothers Albert, Edgar Jr. and James.

Claudine is survived by his wife Deborah and their two children Archie (Jami) and Natasha (Rashawn). His four sons… Claude Jr.(Beatrice), Gregory (Berna), Carlos, and Tracy (Diane) and his two daughters Rosiland and Lorraine, brothers John Jr, Eddie B., 24 grandkids, 26 great grandkids and 2 honorary daughters, Tatiana Sims and Diamond Sims-Olivarez.

ADVERTISEMENT