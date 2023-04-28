Connect with us

Black Business: Leah Heals

Leah Heals

Leah Heals is an all-around wellness experience designed for relaxation, re-centering, and the inner and outer restoration of you. Leah Frazier the owner of Leah Heals has live-streamed and on-demand meditation + sound healing sessions artfully curated with the blend of guided meditations, breathwork, visualizations, and sound healing in order to help you feel more in alignment with your highest self. Reach out to Leah Heals to join a class in person or live stream you won’t regret it.

https://www.leahheals.com/

