Black Business: Leah Heals

Leah Heals is an all-around wellness experience designed for relaxation, re-centering, and the inner and outer restoration of you. Leah Frazier the owner of Leah Heals has live-streamed and on-demand meditation + sound healing sessions artfully curated with the blend of guided meditations, breathwork, visualizations, and sound healing in order to help you feel more in alignment with your highest self. Reach out to Leah Heals to join a class in person or live stream you won’t regret it.
HERitage Giving Fund is committed to engaging Black women of varying economic status and backgrounds, who have a heart for investing in organizations, often...
Dilla Coffee is an Authentic Ethiopian Specialty Coffee Shop. They use Ethiopian-sourced beans, and the founders are offering the most unique coffees from where...
A Taste of Ways & Catering serving Soul Food, BBQ Wings, Cajun Seafood and a whole lot more. Their motto is “Tha Goon Wit...
Southern Gourmet Kitchen serves Southern classic foods, made from scratch each day and packaged in a way that lets you bring the quality of...