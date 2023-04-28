Connect with us

Superb Woman: Zenola Campbell 

Zenola Campbell

Zenola Campbell is the Vice President of Concessions at DFW Airport. Previously she was a Marketing Director for McDonald’s Corporation and Director of Customer Segments for Blockbuster Inc. Hailing from East Orange, NJ, she is a graduate of Rutgers University with a Bachelor’s Degree, she received her MBA in International Marketing from the University of Dallas. A multiple award-winning advertising executive, her portfolio and praise extends globally. She is a member of the Greater Denton County Chapter of Links Inc., Women’s Food Service Forum, Dallas Theatre Center Trustee Board, and Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce.

